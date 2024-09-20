I-79 South to be closed 24 to 48 hours to repair damage from acid spill near Morgantown

Page Content

All lanes of Interstate 79 South remain closed near the Goshen Road Exit between Fairmont and Morgantown to repair damage caused by an acid spill.



A tractor-trailer carrying a strong acid overturned in a work zone near the Goshen Road Exit at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024. No one was injured, but a large amount of acid was spilled on the roadway.



I-79 remained closed at the crash site overnight as hazardous material crews cleaned up the acid. However, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 4 Manager Earl Gaskins said the acid severely damaged the road.



Gaskins said work crews will have to dig up and repave about 500 feet of asphalt. Work is expected to take 24 to 48 hours.



Traffic is being detoured off I-79 at the Goshen Road Exit and back on to the interstate a short distance later.​​