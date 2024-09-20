Section of Fords Run Road to close beginning Thursday, September 19, 2024

Submit Release
The southbound lane of Fords Run Road, in Barbour County, will be closed for about 1,700 feet between Chestnut Ridge Road and Polecat Hollow Road, beginning Thursday, September 19, 2024, for an Abandoned Mine Lands reclamation project. Temporary alternating traffic lights will be installed to control traffic.
 
The project is expected by be complete by Friday, November 15, 2024.

