Hobolite Rebrands to Harlowe

Evolution to Harlowe underscore's the brand's vision of empowering creators with innovative lighting solutions built to inspire.

We focus on the freedom to explore ideas without limits, using tools that are both profound and powerful in their simplicity and function.” — Helena Bian, CEO & Founder, Harlowe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hobolite , known for its premium lighting solutions for content creators, has rebranded to Harlowe, marking a pivotal shift in the company’s identity and strategic direction. The rebranding reflects Harlowe’s expanded vision of providing innovative, timeless lighting products that empower creativity across multiple disciplines, while fostering a deeper connection with its growing community of creators. The brand also announces its lineup of new Harlowe products, including a mobile light and tube light designed for both form and function.CEO Helena Bian explains, "As we looked toward the future, it was clear that Hobolite’s identity needed to evolve to keep pace with our expanding vision. The name 'Harlowe' was chosen to represent the broader aspirations we have for the brand—moving beyond lighting technology to a focus on limitless creativity and artistic expression. Harlowe is about empowering creators with the tools to bring their ideas and stories to light, no matter the medium."Harlowe's newest lighting solutions will be available for sale and pre-order starting October 7. The release features the Sol 5 Bi-Color Light and Sol 5 Bluetooth Bi-Color & RGB Light for Mobile, offering creators unmatched lighting precision with magnetic mounts for mobile setups. Additionally, the Sol 5 Softbox, Optical Light Lens with Gobo (for Max and Bowens Mounts), and Quick Release Softboxes (24" and 36") provide professionals and hobbyists with versatile, high-performance tools for shaping light effortlessly.The launch also includes the vibrant Gobo Six Color Gels, the Blade 5 and Blade 10 RGB & Bi-Color lights, and vintage-inspired Tabletop Tripod designed with magnetic mounts. Harlowe's new products aim to empower the freedom of self expression, no matter the application or creative endeavor.The rebrand also brings with it new offerings and programs that align with Harlowe’s focus on building a creative community. In addition to an expanded product line that continues to emphasize portable and innovative lighting solutions, Harlowe is introducing its new community-focused initiatives. The newly launched Harlowe Creator Circle is an ambassador program designed to bring together content creators, photographers, and filmmakers who share a passion for visual storytelling and building authentic connections.“At Harlowe, we’re fostering creativity and community,” Bian adds. “Our new programs and products are an extension of our belief in supporting and celebrating creators at every stage of their journey.”As part of this expanded vision, Harlowe is committed to maintaining its core values of design, innovation, and sustainability. The company’s rebrand signifies a continuation of its mission to offer premium, thoughtfully designed lighting products that serve creators to push the boundaries of their craft.Harlowe products remain available worldwide and online at www.harlowe.com . For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube at @harlowecreators

