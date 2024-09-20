Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,802 in the last 365 days.

VSP arrests suspect in 1993 killing of Cheryl Peters

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in 1993 killing of Cheryl Peters

 

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024) — The Vermont State Police and the Morristown Police Department have arrested a suspect on a murder charge arising from the September 1993 killing of 42-year-old Cheryl Peters. 

 

A Vermont grand jury convened in Lamoille County and returned an indictment for first-degree murder against Peters' estranged husband, Carroll Peters, 70, of Morrisville. According to the findings of VSP's 31-year investigation, Carroll Peters fatally shot Cheryl Peters in the head at her Morrisville home. Her body was discovered in the house on Sept. 2, 1993. 

 

State and Morristown police arrested Carroll Peters on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, and brought him to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was ordered held in prison without bail pending an arraignment that is expected to be held Friday, Sept. 20, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park. Members of the media should contact the Criminal Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing. 

 

The Vermont State Police worked closely on this investigation with the Lamoille County State's Attorney's Office and with the assistance of Morristown police. 

 

No additional information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP arrests suspect in 1993 killing of Cheryl Peters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more