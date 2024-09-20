VSP arrests suspect in 1993 killing of Cheryl Peters

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in 1993 killing of Cheryl Peters

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024) — The Vermont State Police and the Morristown Police Department have arrested a suspect on a murder charge arising from the September 1993 killing of 42-year-old Cheryl Peters.

A Vermont grand jury convened in Lamoille County and returned an indictment for first-degree murder against Peters' estranged husband, Carroll Peters, 70, of Morrisville. According to the findings of VSP's 31-year investigation, Carroll Peters fatally shot Cheryl Peters in the head at her Morrisville home. Her body was discovered in the house on Sept. 2, 1993.

State and Morristown police arrested Carroll Peters on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, and brought him to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was ordered held in prison without bail pending an arraignment that is expected to be held Friday, Sept. 20, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park. Members of the media should contact the Criminal Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

The Vermont State Police worked closely on this investigation with the Lamoille County State's Attorney's Office and with the assistance of Morristown police.

No additional information is available at this time.

- 30 -