TRUE NOIR: THE ASSASSINATION OF ANTON CERMAK SETS STAR-STUDDED CAST FOR GROUNDBREAKING AUDIO DRAMA

ROAD TO PERDITION Author Max Allan Collins’ 10-Part Series, Relies On An All-Star Cast to Deliver a Gripping Detective Thriller

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagination Connoisseurs Unlimited, LLC, in cooperation with M.A.C. Productions, has announced the cast for its upcoming immersive audio drama, TRUE NOIR: The Assassination of Anton Cermak. Set to release at the end of October, the 10-part series led by Michael Rosenbaum (Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Smallville) and Emmy Award-winning actor David Strathairn (Where The Crawdads Sing, Nomadland).

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous end of the Prohibition Era, Rosenbaum stars as Chicago cop turned private detective Nathan Heller, who must confront notorious mobster Frank Nitti, played by Strathairn. Directed by Robert Meyer Burnett, the creative director of ICU, the series promises a "cinematic" experience that redefines audio storytelling.

“We’re producing this like it belongs in an IMAX theater with a state-of-the-art audio system,” said Burnett. “But no matter how advanced the technology, this project would not have been possible without the expertise, connections, and ‘indie sensibilities’ of Christine Sheaks, who helped us secure this incredible cast.”

Sheaks, who serves as a producer alongside author/creator Max Allan Collins, Phillip W. Dingeldein, and Mike Bawden, brought her extensive experience in casting for feature films and television to bear on the project. Her efforts resulted in an all-star ensemble to bring over two dozen characters to life.

Rounding out the cast are Emmy and Golden Globe winner Anthony LaPaglia (Fraiser, Murder One), Tony and Golden Globe winner Barry Bostwick (Spin City, Rocky Horror Picture Show), Emmy winner Patton Oswalt (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The Sandman), PJ Byrne (The Boys, The Rainmaker), Adam Arkin (A Serious Man, Hitch), Curtis Armstrong (Moonlighting, Revenge of the Nerds), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Longmire), and many more.

The production promises to be a landmark moment for audio dramas, blending classic noir storytelling with modern production techniques to create a gripping, immersive experience. TRUE NOIR: The Assassination of Anton Cermak will be available for purchase from the show’s website (www.truenoir.co) and across major audio platforms including Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon/Audible.

About ICU

ICU is poised to revolutionize genre entertainment by putting fans and creators at the forefront. For more information and to support the project, visit TRUE NOIR’s Kickstarter page and follow their journey as they bring fresh, engaging stories to life.

For more information, please visit Imagination Connoisseurs Unlimited, LLC. (www.icu.co)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.