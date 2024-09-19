Nominations Open For the 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, September 19 - Released on September 19, 2024

Nominations are officially open for the 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Order.

"This is the highest honour Saskatchewan bestows on citizens," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "Past recipients have made remarkable contributions to the social, cultural, and economic wellbeing of our province and our people. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of this prestigious Order, I encourage everyone to consider nominating worthy individuals in your community."

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievement by Saskatchewan citizens. To date, 282 individuals have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan. Any individual or group can submit a nomination, but the nomination must be for an individual, not an organization. Posthumous nominations are accepted within one year of an individual's date of death.

The recipients of the 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be invested with the medal by the Lieutenant Governor at a ceremony next year.

Nominations will be accepted until November 30, 2024. Online nominations are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier, or in-person.

For more information on the Order or to nominate someone for the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

