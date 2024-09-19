Sask DLC Extending Agreements to Provide Students Hands on Learning Opportunities in Automotives and Autobody

CANADA, September 19 - Released on September 19, 2024

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) has extended partnership agreements with the Saskatchewan Automobile Dealers Association (SADA) and the Saskatchewan Association of Autobody Repairers (SAAR) to offer work placement options for high school students.

Both associations have signed a two-year partnership extension with Sask DLC to enhance learning opportunities through work placement options for students taking online Mechanical and Automotive or Autobody courses.

"Our government is pleased to have the support of SADA and SAAR as we continue to offer these innovative programs to Saskatchewan students," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jeremy Cockrill said. "We see that students are eager to explore and learn this career path. These work placement opportunities will provide students with real experience and allow them to start building valuable networking skills when they enter the workforce."

SADA will continue an annual investment of $40,000 to fund delivery of Sask DLC's Mechanical and Automotive program, including a coordinator position to set up student work placements for high school students. Through this agreement, SADA will also provide their industry expertise and promote this opportunity to help train the next generation of workers within its network of provincial auto dealerships.

Sask DLC offers five Mechanical and Automotive courses for students across the province, including a 10-level introductory course where students can choose to do full-online theory or participate in 75 hours of online theory with a 25-hour work placement. At the 20 and 30 level each course is a combination of 50 hours of online theory and 50 hours of an in-person work placement at a local business.

"We are pleased to continue our commitment to the advancement of automotive education and training in the province," SADA Executive Director Larry Heggs said. "Saskatchewan's auto dealers are happy to provide hands-on work placement opportunities for these young learners who will soon be positioned to support the future of our industry."

SAAR will provide an annual investment of $20,000 to fund a coordinator position with Sask DLC that facilitates work placements for high school students enrolled in Sask DLC's Autobody courses. Students taking Autobody 10 can do full-online theory or combine it with a 25-hour work placement. Students in Autobody A20, and Autobody B20 complete 50 hours of online theory as well as a 50-hour work placement.

"Our association recognizes the importance of introducing students to opportunities in this high-demand industry," SAAR Executive Director Tom Bissonnette said. "We are excited to continue our support of Sask DLC work placements, providing students with real world applications of their course learning."

Student interest in these courses continues to increase, with enrolment for the current school year already surpassing the previous year. To date, there are more than 200 student registrations for work placements for Mechanical and Automotive or Autobody courses for the 2024-25 school year. Registration for these courses is still open, with more registrations for Semester 2 continuing to come in.

In the 2023-24 school year, 124 students registered in Mechanical and Automotive 10, 20 or 30 level courses with work placements, completing more than 4,500 work placement hours. An additional 98 students took the introductory theory-only course.

Twenty students took Sask DLC's Autobody work placement courses, completing 625 work placement hours. An additional 52 students took the 10-level theory-only online course.

Sask DLC also offers hands-on learning opportunities for students in courses including Agriculture Equipment Technician, Construction and Carpentry, Electrical, Oil and Gas, Parts Technician, Power Engineering, Precision Agriculture, Tourism, and Welding. Students and families interested in learning more about these programs, or any other online learning options available through Sask DLC can visit SaskDLC.ca.

About SADA

The Saskatchewan Automobile Dealers' Association is a non-profit membership organization representing the franchised new car and truck dealers in Saskatchewan. SADA speaks on behalf of Saskatchewan's new car industry to the public, media and government, and deals with the legal, environmental and consumer issues relating primarily to new vehicle sales in Saskatchewan.

About SAAR

The Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers Inc. is a non-profit organization of automotive repairers and associated firms helping promote and develop their industry in all its aspects, while providing quality, affordable service to the motoring public.

