Individuals Awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal in Regina

CANADA, September 20 - Released on September 19, 2024

Today, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal to recipients at Government House in Regina.

"As the representative of The King in Saskatchewan, I am honoured to present these medals, which celebrate His Majesty's coronation while recognizing outstanding Canadians," Mirasty said. "Those receiving Coronation Medals today have made remarkable contributions in areas ranging from health care to industry to recreation. The list of honourees includes a veteran of the Second World War and volunteers who have generously donated countless hours to worthy charities. Each recipient has helped to make life better for the people of our province."

Today's recipients include those who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces or worked in politics, the public service, justice and policing, arts and media, sports and others.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on May 6, 2023. It is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation. The first King Charles III Coronation Medal was awarded to Saskatchewan citizens on May 6, 2024. This award can also be given posthumously, provided the individual was alive on the date of the coronation.

This medal is a tangible way to acknowledge significant contributions and achievements of citizens across the country while also honouring His Majesty's service to Canada. The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General will administer the distribution of 30,000 medals on behalf of the Government of Canada.

-30-

For more information, contact: