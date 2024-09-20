Courtney Paige Nelson Debuts Power Reclaiming Anthem 'UR IN THE NOSEBLEEDS'

Courtney Paige Nelson - Photo By: Angel Rivera, Styled By: Austin Niesner Courtney Paige Nelson - Photo By: Angel Rivera, Styled By: Austin Niesner Courtney Paige Nelson - Photo By: Angel Rivera, Styled By: Austin Niesner

"UR IN THE NOSEBLEEDS" is a dynamic, high-energy pop anthem that tackles the themes of bullying, intolerance, and toxic relationships head-on.

Karma is real and I always save her a seat at my table.” — Courtney Paige Nelson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop and EDM star Courtney Paige Nelson is back with a bold new single, “ UR IN THE NOSEBLEEDS ,” which was released globally today at all digital stores. This powerful track serves as a fierce declaration of self-worth, tackling themes of bullying, intolerance, and toxic relationships with unapologetic energy and raw honesty.Following the success of her March 2024 release “Cyanide Jawbreaker,” “UR IN THE NOSEBLEEDS” represents Nelson’s first release with the support of DNT Entertainment , and was her first single to be distributed under The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Co-written by Nelson and produced by John Samuel Gerhart and mixed by Thomas Warren, the song resonates with anyone who has faced the emotional fallout from narcissistic, pack-mentality friends and is ready to reclaim their power.Reflecting on the track, Nelson shares, “Karma is real and I always save her a seat at my table.” This sentiment perfectly encapsulates the anthem's empowering message and reinforces Nelson’s commitment to authenticity and resilience.Courtney Paige Nelson’s career is on a remarkable trajectory, with notable achievements including a standout performance for 10,000 fans at HARD Music Festival and a Grammy consideration in 2023 for the EDM hit “See You Go” by DJ Moore Kismet featuring Nelson. Her recent Billboard Argentina interview for the song “COLD LIKE GEMINI” further highlights her growing influence in the industry. Additionally, Nelson won a coveted spot at the Durbuy Music Eurovision songwriting camp in Belgium with her unreleased track “TOO ME.”Since 2022, Nelson has landed over 40 editorial playlist placements, showcasing her expanding global reach. Her music, likened to the styles of Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, Sophie Powers, Halsey, and Tove Lo, continues to captivate and inspire.For more information about Courtney, or to schedule an interview, please contact danithompson@dntagency.com and visit the links below:FFM Bio: https://ffm.bio/courtneypaigenelson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/courtneypaigenelson/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2ZK0XNvxt6Fz2lcXHGl24r?si=QTTM83RwSZihTFSbW-jaHQ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@courtneypaigenelson TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@courtneypaigenelson Additional Information on “UR IN THE NOSEBLEEDS”Listen Now: https://ffm.to/courtneypaigenelson_urinthenosebleeds.bio Written By: Courtney Paige NelsonProduced By:Distributed By: The OrchardRelease Date: September 20, 2024UPC: 198846022420ISRC: QMBZ92413298UPC: 198846034089 (Radio Edit)ISRC: QMBZ92413348 (Radio Edit)More About Courtney Paige Nelson:Courtney Paige Nelson is a dynamic American Pop/EDM Singer-songwriter from San Francisco, CA, currently based in Los Angeles, CA. While many may recognize her from America's Next Top Model, Cycle 23, where she secured an impressive 4th place, her personality brand, music, and songwriting genuinely define her.With her captivating presence and undeniable talent, Courtney has evolved into a fully-fledged artist, songwriter, and influential artist. Her dedicated fan base continues to grow, drawn in by her authenticity and magnetic performances. She has been featured in prestigious publications such as Flaunt, Billboard, and Hollywood Life, among others, solidifying her position in the industry.In the spring of 2021, Courtney made her mark with the release of her inaugural independent single, "ANDY," setting the stage for a string of successful releases, including standalone singles, remixes, and her debut EP "Fever Dream." Notably, in 2022, Courtney collaborated with Moore Kismet on the Grammy nominated track "See You Go," and performed it at HARD Summer Fest in front of an audience of 10K+. The song garnered widespread acclaim, earning placements on over 30+ Spotify editorial playlists, including New Music Friday in a dozen countries. It made waves on Sirius XM Radio and dominated the Top 50 on Beatport for an impressive month-long stint.###

