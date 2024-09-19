Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.7 Million In Grants To Panhandle Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 10 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $2.7 million were awarded to eight organizations in the Panhandle as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to more than 1,000 veterans and their families across 60 counties.

"Texas will always honor the sacrifices made by veterans who selflessly answered the call to serve," said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans Assistance grants will provide critical resources to our veterans and their families, clinical counseling, home modifications, and other essential programs. Texas is forever indebted to the heroic men and women who sacrificed in service for our country."

“The Panhandle is home to many veterans who live in rural areas," said TVC Commissioner and Marine veteran Chuck Wright. "As we know, those in rural areas still need the same resources, but they may be more difficult to access. These grant awards will make resources more available in the region, with services ranging from home modifications in the Housing for Texas Heroes program to financial help for those experiencing a rough patch.”

Commissioner Wright presented the grants at Refuge Services in Lubbock. This is the fifth stop of Grants Across Texas. The grant presentations will continue through the second week of October with a total of 10 stops.

The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Cornerstone Community Action Agency: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $495,000 grant for home modifications

Hale County Meals on Wheels: a $80,000 grant for support services

a $80,000 grant for support services Lubbock Regional MHMR Center StarCare Specialty Health System: a $255,000 grant for financial assistance

a $255,000 grant for financial assistance Panhandle Community Services: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $500,000 grant for home modifications

Potter County: a $240,000 grant for veterans treatment court program

a $240,000 grant for veterans treatment court program Refuge Services: a $200,000 grant for clinical counseling

a $200,000 grant for clinical counseling The Salvation Army – Amarillo: a $105,000 grant for homeless veteran support

a $105,000 grant for homeless veteran support West Central Texas Regional Foundation: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance



In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to more than 42,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.