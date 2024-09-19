Governor Abbott Celebrates Hispanic Texans’ Contributions To Texas Economy In El Paso

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the notable contributions Hispanic Texans have made to the state and the crucial role they play in Texas' booming economy at the Governor’s Small Business Summit in El Paso.

“Texas is the economic engine of America, and most of that was made possible by our Hispanic owned businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “Hispanic businesses are a key driver of the Texas economy, as Texas is home to 20 percent of America's Hispanic business owners. Small businesses provide nearly half of all Texas jobs, and Texas is the number one state for jobs created by Hispanic women owned businesses. In El Paso, there are more than 15,000 small businesses and 56 percent of those are minority owned. Texas is a place where entrepreneurs can cast a vision and know that they live and work in a state where they can achieve it."

The Governor was joined at the summit by Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III and other entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Delivering the keynote address to a crowd of more than 250 current and aspiring small business owners and resource providers, Governor Abbott highlighted the critical role small businesses play in cementing Texas’ position as the Best State for Business and a top state for small business job growth. The Governor also touted the Texas CHIPS Office and the newly created Texas Space Commission as new economic incentive tools for the state to continue attracting businesses and help small businesses across the state.

The Governor’s Small Business Summit aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.