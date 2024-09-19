Gov. Justice celebrates arrival of fall in West Virginia

The third-most forested state in the county, West Virginia is the perfect place to experience the awe-inspiring transition from summer to fall. Explore Dolly Sods Wilderness and Spruce Knob this weekend for a head start on stellar leaf-peeping views. Due to the state’s varied elevations, West Virginia’s autumn season will extend through November. “I’m so excited to share that spectacular autumn color is really starting to make its appearance in the Mountain State,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Higher elevations are starting to show signs of fall with beautiful shades of orange and yellow. Now is the perfect time to start planning your fall getaway to West Virginia!” With the state’s higher elevations expected to reach peak in the next couple of weeks, the Department of T​ourism will share the first official report next week. Fall foliage reports will include the “best bet” locations to catch fall color each week. “Thanks to the recent rain, we are now seeing signs of bright colors in the higher elevations of the state, which are expected to peak within the next few weeks,” Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones said. “We know folks were worried about the lack of rain, but current conditions are still tracking for a beautiful fall season.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.