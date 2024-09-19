Gov. Justice announces winner of lottery hunt with Whitetail Frenzy

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today announced the grand prize winner of a lottery deer hunt at Twin Falls Resort State Park with Whitetail Frenzy. The contest, which Gov. Justice announced in July, was won by John Tipton, who will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Whitetail Frenzy,” a West Virginia-based show that follows hunters as they pursue mature whitetail deer while showcasing hunting strategies, techniques, and land management throughout the Appalachian Mountains. “West Virginia is blessed with some of the most incredible hunting opportunities in the world, and I couldn’t be more excited for John as he embarks on this one-of-a-kind adventure with Whitetail Frenzy at Twin Falls Resort State Park,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state’s natural beauty and wildlife make it a true hunter’s paradise, and I know this experience will be one that he remembers for a lifetime.” In addition to the hunt, which includes food and lodging provided at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Tipton will receive a grand-prize package that includes a Fission E-Bike, an Elite Bow of choice, a Killer Instinct Vital X Crossbow, a Spartan Go Live Cellular Trail Camera, a Scent Blocker Hunting Suit, Thorn Broadheads, a Scent Assassin scent elimination kit, Lip Curl Scents Packs, Lethally Addicting Minerals, and a Trophy Treestand. Twin Falls State Park Lottery Hunt

The contest was open to hunters who applied for 15 spots in an archery deer lottery hunt at Twin Falls Resort State Park, scheduled for November 6–8. Hunters who were selected will receive two deer tags that do not count toward their statewide bag limit. However, there is a one-buck limit for the lottery hunt. “Thanks to our partners and the team at Twin Falls State Park, this hunt will offer hunters a chance to experience West Virginia’s great outdoors while enjoying one of our state’s finest hunting areas,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “We wish everyone luck as they embark on this exciting outdoor adventure.” Lottery winners must ensure they obtain all necessary licenses prior to the event. Additionally, hunters are responsible for arranging their transportation to and from Twin Falls State Park. West Virginia hunting regulations apply to all controlled hunts. Unless legally exempt from purchasing a license, all hunters 15 and older must have a valid West Virginia hunting license, which may be purchased at WVhunt.com.

