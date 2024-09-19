Gov. Justice announces West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons open Sept. 28

Wild Boar

West Virginia’s wild boar season is only open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, with a season limit of one boar. A second split of the season is Feb. 7–9, 2025. To hunt in February, hunters will need a 2025 license, which will go on sale in December. For more information about the wild boar season, see page 45 in the West Virginia Hunting Regulations Summary available to download at WVdnr.gov. Bowhunter Survey

Bowhunters from last season are encouraged to participate in the WVDNR’s annual bowhunter survey, which helps gather data for wildlife management. Survey invitations will be emailed the week of Sept. 23. Hunters are also reminded that all big game must be tagged and electronically registered. Hunters harvesting two deer in one day do not need to check the first before taking the second. All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless hunting under resident landowner privileges. Hunters also must carry a valid form of identification. To purchase a hunting license and stamps or upgrade an existing license with an optional durable license card, visit WVhunt.com.

