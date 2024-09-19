September 19 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Campaign and Political Finance Rules
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, September 19, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure the uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Colorado’s campaign and political finance laws.
Notice of Permanent Adoption (PDF)
On September 3, 2024, the Department of State held a public rulemaking hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to the Colorado Department of State Campaign & Political Finance Rules. To find the relevant documents related to this hearing, including the initial notice of rulemaking, draft statement of basis, preliminary draft of the proposed rules, and written comments received during the comment period, please visit the campaign & political finance rulemaking hearing webpage.
The rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.
Please email SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov if you have questions relating to the rulemaking.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.