September 19 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Campaign and Political Finance Rules

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, September 19, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure the uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Colorado’s campaign and political finance laws.

Notice of Permanent Adoption (PDF)

On September 3, 2024, the Department of State held a public rulemaking hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to the Colorado Department of State Campaign & Political Finance Rules. To find the relevant documents related to this hearing, including the initial notice of rulemaking, draft statement of basis, preliminary draft of the proposed rules, and written comments received during the comment period, please visit the campaign & political finance rulemaking hearing webpage.

The rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Please email SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov if you have questions relating to the rulemaking.