Westbound I-10 to close between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, for paving and a traffic shift.

At the same time, the ramps from Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to westbound I-10 will be closed. In addition, the westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/ Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner, Elliot and Baseline roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

Westbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Airport Access: Use southbound 44th Street from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Southbound SR 143 to close between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10

The southbound State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, for a traffic shift. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The ramps from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143

The eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143

In addition, the following ramps will also be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23:

The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) Detour: Use westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to access destinations south of the closure.

Airport access: Use southbound 44th Street from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Additionally, on Monday, Sept. 23, northbound 48th Street will reopen between Broadway Road and I-10. Southbound 48th Street will remain closed between I-10 and Broadway Road into October. Drivers should continue to use westbound I-10 to southbound 40th Street to eastbound Broadway Road to access southbound 48th Street.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.