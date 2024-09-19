September 19 - Colorado Voter Registration sees Swift Surges Following Harris-Trump Debate, National Voter Registration Day

State of Colorado

Denver, September 19, 2024 - Colorado online voter registration surged following the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. More than 21,000 Coloradans either newly registered to vote or updated their voter registration online the day of the debate and the two days following.

“Registering to vote is the first step to making your voice heard in our democracy,” said Secretary Griswold. “It is exciting to see Coloradans registering to vote and getting involved in advance of this November’s election. Every voter has a voice, and I’m proud to make sure that every Coloradan can be heard.”

Prior to the debate on September 10, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office saw an average of 1,604 voter registrations and updates each day in September.

On September 10, the day of the debate and Taylor Swift’s social media post, nearly 4,500 voters registered or updated their voter registration online, with many coming between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM MT. More than 1,000 voters registered or updated their voter registration during the nearly two-hour debate, and an additional 900 registered or updated their voter registration in the hour after Swift encouraged her followers to visit vote.org.

On September 11, there were nearly 5,000 online voter registrations and updates, and on September 12, the day that Meta launched a voter registration banner on their social media platforms, there were almost 12,000 registrations and updates.

An additional 11,300 registered to vote or updated their registration on September 17 - National Voter Registration Day. Since the start of September, more than 60,000 Coloradans have either newly registered to vote or updated their voter registration online.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, there were 3,906,892 total Coloradans registered to vote, including:

1,017,664 registered Democrats (26.0%)

907,509 registered Republicans (23.2%)

1,900,268 Unaffiliated voters (48.6%)

Coloradans can register to vote or update their voter registration by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov.