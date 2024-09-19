Summit Energy Donates $150k Solar System to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South

Summit Energy Donates Solar Array to Boys & Girls Club

The Donation Was Made to Celebrate Summit Energy’s Corporate Anniversary and One of Its Founding Core Values of Helping People

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Energy, one of the Northeast region’s premier solar installers celebrated its corporate anniversary today by formally announcing the donation of a 38kw DC solar system worth $150,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Taunton, MA. The Boys and Girls Club of Metro South is the preeminent youth development organization in Southeastern Massachusetts, serving more than 2,500 youth annually, fueled by a critical mission "to nurture strong minds, healthy bodies and community spirit through youth-driven, high-impact programming in safe and fun environments”.

“We like to think of Summit Energy as a people company that happens to sell solar. Our Mission to Empower People and Elevate Tomorrow is more than a catch phrase. It means we are here to help each other and better the world we live in. This year we are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South.” said Eric Israelsen, Cofounder, Chief Empower Officer of Summit Energy. “ We are thrilled to donate a solar system which will help the organization save on their electric bills, ideally enabling them to divert those savings to helping more youths in their communities to ensure that every child has a positive place to spend their out-of-school-time hours.”

“Powering Great Futures! Thanks to a recent solar array contribution to Boys & Girls Every year on or around September 19th, the day the company was founded in 2016, Summit Energy celebrates Summit Day by giving back to the community both domestically and internationally. At the same time, Summit management selects a famous mountain to Summit each year which symbolizes a key founding principle of the company to reach the topmost level attainable in business and in the way it treats people. This year the mountain selected is Mount Whitney in Inyo National Forest, California. Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the lower 48 states of the U.S. As a symbolic gesture, Summit Energy employees will climb Mt.Washington, New England’s highest peak located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. “Summit Day is a very special day for Summit Energy. We celebrate this day every year by announcing one of our most important philanthropic initiatives of the year to mirror our mission of helping people and making the world a better place,” said Dallin Maw, Cofounder and Chief Elevate Officer of Summit Energy. “As the Boys and Girls club mission states, “We hold anintrinsic belief that every child deserves an equal chance to pursue the American dream; to have a genuine opportunity to realize their full potential to achieve a great future. We will have accomplished our goal if our donation allows just one more child to participate in the wonderful programs offered by the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South, as many times as they want or need, whether that’s once every few weeks or every day.”

Founded by solar veterans Eric Israelsen and Dallin Maw, Summit Energy has expanded its service area steadily and now offers solar and roofing solutions for homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Utah, New York’s Westchester County. Through strategic partnerships with the best in the industry of multiple financial, equipment, and warranty providers, Summit Energy is able to customize solar and roofing solutions to meet the needs of any customer.

It’s important to note that this donation could not be made possible without the support of partnerships in the renewable energy space who, together, wish to make this world a better place to live.

###

Media Contact

Chris Lawson, Summit Energy

Phone: 617-448-1301

Email: chris.lawson@summit.solar

https://summitsolar.com

Media Contact

Kristin Gonzales, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Phone: 508-812-3119 x122

Email: kgonzales@bgcmetrosouth.org

bgcmetrosouth.org

About Summit Energy: Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Summit offers energy-efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading design, engineering and equipment to power homes and businesses with clean, renewable solar energy. The company was founded on the amazing potential solar had to benefit both people and the planet. Yet, the public knowledge of this

renewable form of energy was minimal and clouded with misconceptions. Summit Energy set out on a mission to first, educate homeowners on the financial, environmental, and societal benefits of going solar and second, to create the best customer experience in the industry. To date, the company has helped over 4,000 customers save money on their utility bills, reduce their environmental impact, and make the world a better place. Visit https://summitsolar.com/ to learn why we Summit.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South is the preeminent youth development organization in Southeastern Massachusetts, serving more than 2,500 youth ages 5-18 annually from nearly 50 communities at its Clubhouses in Brockton and Taunton, Camp Riverside, and community extension sites. BGCMS is fueled by a critical mission "to nurture strong minds, healthy bodies and community spirit through youth-driven, high-impact programming in safe and fun environments" to ensure that every child has a positive place to spend their out-of-school-time hours. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South’s high-impact out-of-school-time enrichment programs set youth on the path to great futures and help them establish positive peer and adult

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.