For the 3rd Time, Summit Energy Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies at # 745 in 2024

Summit Energy employees celebrate for the 3rd year in a row their 2024 Inc. 5000 Listing of the the fastest growing private companies in America at #745

MANSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mansfield, Mass. - Inc. revealed today that Summit Energy, one of the Northeast region’s premier residential and commercial solar companies ranks No. 745 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the third year in a row Summit Energy has made the Inc. 5000 list and is ranked in the top 15% of those listed. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Summit has posted more than 500% growth over the last 4-years in the highly competitive solar industry.

Founded in 2016 by solar veterans Eric Israelsen and Dallin Maw, Summit Energy consistently delivers customer-centric, full-service solar system design and engineering, permitting, installation, and ongoing service. Through this growth period, they have attained an average of 4.9-5 star reviews on multiple online platforms including Google and Better Business Bureau.

“We are so thrilled and proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row with a ranking of 745 which puts Summit Energy in the top 15% of all companies listed,” said Eric Israelsen, Cofounder, Chief Empower Officer of Summit Energy. “It is a testament to our philosophy that we think of Summit as a people company first that happens to sell solar. So it’s no surprise that our strong and consistent growth over the years can be attributed to the amazing customer experience we deliver at every step of the customer’s journey.”

Since 2016, Summit has expanded its service area steadily. It now offers solutions for homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Utah, New York’s Westchester County and Pennsylvania. Through strategic partnerships with the best in the industry of multiple financial, equipment, and warranty providers, Summit Energy can customize solar solutions to meet the needs of any customer.

“Our Mission to Empower People and Elevate Tomorrow is more than a catchphrase. It means we are here to help each other and the world we live in,” said Dallin Maw, co-founder and Chief Elevate Officer. “We’re very cognizant about what we can do to help customers get control of their power and utility bills which provides them with predictability, security, and peace of mind while taking steps to help preserve the planet and reverse global warming. It’s something that we are deeply committed to and driven by. The Inc. 5000 recognition we have received over the last three years is wonderful and positive proof that we are clearly on the right path.”

Contributing to Summit Energy’s growth this year was the growth of its roofing division Peak Roofing to help serve the many homeowners looking to install solar but require a new roof first. Peak Roofing is a premier roofing company that boasts a 50-year warranty backed by CertainTeed, one of the best names in roofing products. The company proudly refers to its end product as “the first and last roof you’ll ever need”. Peak Roofing also does non-solar related roofing repairs as well as construction services including siding, trim, gutters, and more.

About Summit Energy: Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Summit offers energy-efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading design, engineering and equipment to power homes and businesses with clean, renewable solar energy. The company was founded on the amazing potential solar had to benefit both people and the planet. Yet, the public knowledge of this renewable form of energy was minimal and clouded with misconceptions. Summit Energy set out on a mission to first, educate homeowners on the financial, environmental, and societal benefits of going solar and second, to create the best customer experience in the industry. To date, the company has helped over 5000 people save money on their utility bills, reduce their environmental impact, and make the world a better place.

