Summit Energy Launches New Solar System Performance+ Service Plan to Ensure Optimal Performance of Solar Systems

Program is designed for solar system owners whose providers have gone out of business or are not returning their calls for service

MANSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Energy, a leading solar installer in the Northeast region, is excited to announce the launch of their new Solar System Performance+ Service Plan. This plan is designed to provide peace of mind to solar system owners, ensuring their systems operate at their optimal performance for years to come. The program has been created for solar system owners whose providers have gone out of business or are not returning their calls for service. Summit’s goal is to provide a trusted and expert resource for system owners who need help and expertise.

The Summit Energy Solar System Performance+ Service Plan starts with a full system health check to confirm the system is operating as designed or to identify any issues that may need addressing to get the system operating properly prior to the start of the membership program. Once the program starts, customers can rest assured their solar systems will be actively monitored 24/7. Through Summit’s advanced monitoring portal software, their team will keep a close eye on the system's performance, promptly identifying any issues that may arise. If any underperformance is detected, Summit will immediately reach out to the customer to troubleshoot the problem and provide a solution.

"We are pleased to introduce our new Solar System Performance+ Service Plan. We understand the frustration that solar system owners may face when their provider goes out of business or does not return their calls for requested service, " said Adam Graber, Senior Director of Business Development at Summit Energy. " With our service plan, customers can have complete confidence in the performance and longevity of their solar systems. Summit Energy has built a reputation for excellence in the solar industry, and our new Solar System Performance+ Service Plan further solidifies our commitment to customer satisfaction offering unmatched support and peace of mind.”

What sets the Summit service plan apart is the inclusion of a bi-annual onsite inspection by their skilled service technicians. During this visit, they will thoroughly inspect all components of the solar system, including items like the panels, wiring, connections, inverters, meters and more. If any issues are found, with the customer's approval, the Summit service team will promptly fix them, ensuring the system is operating at its optimal performance.

In addition, if a system begins to experience performance outside of its optimal performance, Summit will continue to monitor it daily. This allows Summit to determine if the underperformance is temporary or ongoing. If the system returns to its optimal performance, they will resume weekly monitoring. However, if the underperformance persists, Summit will proactively notify the customer and diagnose the root cause. They will then present a solution to bring the system back to its optimal performance, and upon approval, proceed with the necessary repairs.

The Summit Energy Solar System Performance+ Service Plan also offers customers the flexibility to extend the plan on an annual basis up to a 5-year period. This ensures ongoing support and maintenance for their solar systems, maximizing their investment.

Since 2016, Summit has expanded its service area steadily and now offers solutions for homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and most recently its expansion into Pennsylvania. Through strategic partnerships with the best in the industry of multiple financial, equipment, and warranty providers, Summit Energy is able to customize solar solutions to meet the needs of any customer.

About Summit Energy: Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Summit offers energy-efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading design, engineering, and equipment to power homes and businesses with clean, renewable solar energy. The company was founded on the amazing potential solar had to benefit both people and the planet. Yet, the public knowledge of this renewable form of energy was minimal and clouded with misconceptions. Summit Energy set out on a mission to first, educate homeowners on the financial, environmental, and societal benefits of going solar and second, to create the best customer experience in the industry. To date, the company has helped over 4,000 customers save money on their utility bills, reduce their environmental impact, and make the world a better place.