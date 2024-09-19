eCourts Track 6 Go-Live Timeline and Transition Process Starting October 2, 2024

On October 14, 2024, eCourts will launch in Track 6 counties: Anson, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, and Union. To support the transition from paper records to electronic filing and case management, there will be significant adjustments to courthouse operations beginning the week prior.

During the cutover period, some electronic functionality will be inactivated to allow for conversion of Track 6 court data. All North Carolina counties will be affected. For timeline and impact to your county, please find the corresponding section:

The Judicial Branch is excited for eCourts to launch in Track 6 counties, and we remain committed to making this monumental transition as seamless as possible for all involved. On behalf of the North Carolina state court system, thank you for your support of the eCourts initiative and service to our legal community.

Go-Live Timeline – Track 6 Counties

Wednesday, October 2, 5:00 p.m. until Go-Live: Credit card processing and Online Services will be unavailable in Track 6 counties. Deactivated services include:

Courthouse Payments

Citation Services - payments, requesting reductions, compliances, or dismissals

Court Collections and Payments

Wednesday, October 9, noon to the night of Saturday, October 12: Communication from eWarrants to Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) and ACIS will be deactivated. eWarrants will continue to be available with limitations.

ICMS Go-Live and Statewide eWarrants Impact

Wednesday, October 9, 12:15 p.m. to the night of Saturday, October 12:

Enforcement Mobile (Brazos) citations will be held until Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) is back up.

Wednesday, October 9, 7:00 p.m. until Go-Live: Legacy applications go into inquiry-only mode in Track 6 counties and will use paper processes for all case types.

For cases filed in Track 6 counties, legacy systems will go into inquiry-only mode on Wednesday, October 9, at 7:00 p.m. while data is migrated to Enterprise Justice (Odyssey). During this time, all users will be able to view Track 6 cases using legacy systems, but the information will only be current through Wednesday, October 9.

Legacy Civil eFiling will be unavailable for Track 6.

Friday, October 11, 5:00 p.m. to the night of Saturday, October 12: eWarrants will continue to be available statewide with additional limitations.

Monday, October 14: GO-LIVE for Enterprise Justice (Odyssey), Portal, and eFiling in Track 6 counties

Once Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) is released on October 14, 2024, legacy systems will be decommissioned for both inquiry and update to Track 6 cases. From that point forward, the public will use Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) Portal instead of legacy systems to access indexes, abstracted case information, and case documents for cases in Track 6 counties. Court documents existing in paper on the date of go-live will still be available in paper form in the clerk’s office. For counties that have not implemented Enterprise Justice (Odyssey), legacy systems will remain available and updated, with one exception: for a judgment transcribed from an Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) county to a non-Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) county, both VCAP (in the receiving, non-Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) county) and Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) Portal (in the originating, Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) county) will need to be used to search information and updates related to the original judgment.

Paper filings received by the clerk’s office in Track 6 counties during the migration period will be manually file-stamped as they are today upon receipt and available in the clerk’s office, but not yet indexed in Enterprise Justice (Odyssey).

Clerks will enter into Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) paper filings received by the Clerks of Superior Court in Track 6 counties during the migration period starting on October 14, 2024. Paper filings will be file-stamped as of the date actually filed, but they will be indexed on the Index to Judgments as of the date they are entered into Enterprise Justice (Odyssey). Thus, in Track 6 counties, nothing will be indexed during the migration period. For this reason, there will be a delay in indexing and the availability of these filings on the public Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) Portal. Attorneys and paralegals may not want to schedule real estate closings in Track 6 counties on October 10-11.

The clerk’s office of each Track 6 county will announce publicly when all filings received during the transition period of data migration have been indexed in Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) and are available in Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) Portal. Until that announcement is made, you should contact the clerk’s office to determine how to access documents filed during the migration period.

Upon the release of Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) on October 14, 2024, the Clerks of Superior Court in the Track 6 counties will begin to scan and enter into Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) paper filings received from non-attorneys on and after the Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) release.

Training dates for File & Serve and Portal have been added for attorneys and judicial partners in Track 6 counties. View the dates and register for a session: File & Serve | Portal.

Attorneys and other stakeholders may register in advance for Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) platforms, access training materials, support, and find more information for eCourts Services:

Go-Live Timeline – eCourts Counties

Friday, October 11, 5:00 p.m. to the night of Saturday, October 12: eCourts applications will be unavailable in Enterprise Justice (Odyssey):

Enterprise Justice (Odyssey)

File & Serve (eFiling)

(eFiling) Portal (search court dates and records, online payments)

Friday, October 11, 5:00 p.m. to the night of Saturday, October 12:

Enforcement Mobile (Brazos) citations will be held until Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) is back up.



Go-Live Timeline – Non-eCourts Counties

