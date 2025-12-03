North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission Announces Leadership Transition

The North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission (JSC) today announced an upcoming change in leadership. Executive Director Brittany Pinkham will be succeeded by Commission Counsel Patricia Flood (pictured) as JSC's next Executive Director. The transition will occur during the first week of January 2026. Pinkham leaves the office in strong condition, supported by a high-quality team well-positioned to continue advancing the goals of the JSC.

“Brittany Pinkham has guided the Judicial Standards Commission through a period of meaningful growth and modernization, and her leadership will leave a lasting impact on the Commission’s service to the Judicial Branch,” said NC Court of Appeals Judge Jeff Carpenter. "We are also fortunate to have someone of Patricia Flood’s caliber ready to step into this important role. Her deep understanding of the Commission’s work and her commitment to fairness and integrity will ensure a seamless and confident transition.”

Brittany Pinkham has served the JSC for nearly five years, beginning as Staff Counsel before being appointed Executive Director. During her tenure, she has overseen substantial improvements to the Commission’s internal operations, procedures, and workflow processes. Under her leadership, the JSC office has become more efficient, systematic, and responsive to the judges and officials it serves. She is leaving the JSC to pursue a unique professional opportunity that she believes is the right next step in her career.

Before serving as Commission Counsel, Patricia Flood served as an assistant district attorney in Wake, Durham, and Alamance counties. She earned a B.A. in Political Science and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013, and a Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in 2016.