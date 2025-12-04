Submit Release
Governor Stein Announces District Court Appointment

Today Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial appointment: 

Cheryl Andrews McDonald to the District Court for Judicial District 31, serving Forsyth County. McDonald is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable George Cleland IV retired.  

  • McDonald is currently a solo practitioner in Winston-Salem focusing on civil and criminal litigation.  She previously worked as an attorney at Holton Law Firm, PLLC beginning in 2010. She also served for four years in the Forsyth County Public Defender’s Office.  She received her B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.

