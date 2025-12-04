Hon. Robert H. Edmunds Jr. Receives the Lifetime Achievement in Professionalism Award from the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism

The Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism (CJCP) is proud to announce that Hon. Robert (“Bob”) H. Edmunds Jr. was awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Professionalism Award for 2025, recognizing his extraordinary career, unwavering integrity, and decades of service to the legal profession in North Carolina. The award was given on November 20, 2025, at the Greensboro Bar Association meeting at the Greensboro Country Club.

"This award is given in recognition of your steadfast commitment to professionalism, humble service to others, and profound dedication to the rule of law," said Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby. "As a result of your commitment, others better understand the core values of the legal profession and that the practice of law continues to be a high calling in North Carolina."

A Distinguished Career in Service to the Law

Justice Edmunds currently serves as High Point University School of Law’s first Jurist-in-Residence and Lecturer on Law, where he teaches legal writing and will co-teach Criminal Law in the upcoming spring semester. In this role, he provides mentorship and guidance to law students exploring their future place in the profession.

His distinguished legal career began as an Assistant District Attorney in Guilford County before becoming an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan appointed him as United States Attorney, a role in which he continued to serve under President George H.W. Bush.

Upon entering private practice in 1993, Justice Edmunds became board certified in state and federal criminal law and in appellate practice. In 1998, North Carolina voters elected him to the Court of Appeals, and from 2001 to 2016 he served with distinction as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. After leaving the bench, he reentered private practice, focusing on appellate work with Fox Rothschild, LLP.

A Legacy of Leadership, Scholarship, and Service

Justice Edmunds has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to professional development, judicial education, and community service. His leadership roles include service as President of the Appellate Judges Education Institute, Chair of the ABA’s Appellate Judges Conference, and Chair of the North Carolina Bar Association’s Judicial Independence and Integrity Committee. He has also served on the Education Committee of the National Judicial College and is an elected member of the American Law Institute. Furthermore, he is a longtime adjunct professor at multiple law schools.

Justice Edmunds earned his A.B. from Vassar College, his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law, and later completed a Master of Law in the Judicial Process at the University of Virginia School of Law while serving on the Supreme Court.

"The CJCP is honored to recognize Justice Edmunds’ enduring contributions to the integrity and excellence of North Carolina’s justice system," said CJCP Executive Director Jimbo Perry. "His service, scholarship, and leadership continue to inspire attorneys, judges, scholars, and students across the state."