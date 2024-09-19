MPLT Healthcare Earns #51 Spot on SIA’s 2024 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms List

MPLT Healthcare

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing firm, has once again been named among the Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, said, “MPLT Healthcare is honored to be recognized as the 51st fastest-growing staffing firm overall and the 4th in the locum tenens space. We take pride not only in the rapid pace of our growth but in the strategic and thoughtful approach we’ve maintained along the way. Our commitment to fostering strong relationships with our clients and providers, while consistently delivering exceptional service, has been a key driver of our success and will continue to guide us forward.”To qualify for the 2024 list, staffing firms need to have generated at least $1 million in revenue in 2019 and achieved a compound annual growth rate of 15% or more between 2019 and 2023. MPLT Healthcare is proud to be ranked as the 4th fastest-growing firm in the locum tenens space and #51 overall, with an impressive 38.5% growth rate. You can view the full list of 2024’s Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms here About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.

