U.S. Highway 16A/Iron Mountain Road Closure Planned for Mount Rushmore Half Marathon

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Bruce Schroeder, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4949

 

KEYSTONE, S.D. – At 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, U.S. Highway 16A/Iron Mountain Road will be temporarily closed from S.D. Highway 244 to North Playhouse Road for the Mount Rushmore Half Marathon. The temporary closure is anticipated to be in effect until 10 a.m. The Mount Rushmore Half Marathon begins at Ghost Canyon Dude Ranch at 6 a.m. Runners will finish the race at the Borglum Museum.

The course features a combination of paved and dirt roads, including South Dakota Highway 244, with challenging elevation gains along the way. A highlight of the race is the climb up Iron Mountain Road, which is being completely closed for the event for the safety of motorists, spectators, and participants.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly for the temporary closure, as well as heavier traffic throughout the area on Saturday morning.

For additional race event details, please visit Vacation Races at https://www.vacationraces.com/half-marathons/mount-rushmore/.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.


Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency.

