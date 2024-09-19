U.S. Highway 16A/Iron Mountain Road Closure Planned for Mount Rushmore Half Marathon

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Contact:

Bruce Schroeder, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4949

KEYSTONE, S.D. – At 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, U.S. Highway 16A/Iron Mountain Road will be temporarily closed from S.D. Highway 244 to North Playhouse Road for the Mount Rushmore Half Marathon. The temporary closure is anticipated to be in effect until 10 a.m. The Mount Rushmore Half Marathon begins at Ghost Canyon Dude Ranch at 6 a.m. Runners will finish the race at the Borglum Museum.

The course features a combination of paved and dirt roads, including South Dakota Highway 244, with challenging elevation gains along the way. A highlight of the race is the climb up Iron Mountain Road, which is being completely closed for the event for the safety of motorists, spectators, and participants.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly for the temporary closure, as well as heavier traffic throughout the area on Saturday morning.

For additional race event details, please visit Vacation Races at https://www.vacationraces.com/half-marathons/mount-rushmore/.

