'Blood Works' Spanish Edition Officially Launched at SABM conference in Phoenix Arizona

Human Touch Media Foundation in association with World Anemia Awareness announced the release of “Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide" in Spanish.

I’m excited to see the impact on patients and medical professionals across the Spanish speaking world.” — Dr. Ángel Augusto Pérez Calatayud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch Media Foundation in association with World Anemia Awareness announced the release of The Spanish (language) edition of “Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide", during a presentation by World Anemia Awareness at the opening session of SABM 's 3 day annual conference.According to the World Health Organisation, low income countries bear the greatest burden of anemia. Therefore, Blood Works translated into Spanish was highlighted as a vital resource particularly in under resourced communities in Central and South America.The book release presentation highlighted that of the 538 million Spanish speakers globally, a large number includes women and children who are vulnerable and at high risk of anemia and iron deficiency anemia, especially during pregnancy. The audience was presented with a global update report on the impact of Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide on empowering patients to be informed and how this improves communication with their doctors and treatment options available.Dr Steven Frank from John’s Hopkins Medical Institutions commented, “Blood Works beautifully describes the concept of blood health and is the best patient blood management (PBM) book ever written for the consumer."The 456 page book, laid out in 15 chapters was translated under the oversight of Dr. Ángel Augusto Pérez Calatayud University of Mexico and General Hospital of Mexico and according to the presentation, was driven by the urgent need for accessible information in the fight against anemia, a condition that affects an estimated 62 million Spanish-speaking women worldwide.Dr Irwin Gross, Pathologist and lead author said “About a third of the world’s population is anemic. Women are often not aware that their menstrual bleeding is abnormal or excessive. Anemia though very, very common is not normal”.Dr Angel stated “It was an honour to be part of the original 48 in compiling this book, and I’m excited to see the impact on patients and medical professionals across the Spanish speaking world as anemia, especially iron deficiency anemia, is a widespread issue with devastating consequences.”"Blood Works" is globally distributed by Simon & Schuster and now available in Spanish on the official website bloodworksbook.com

