ATTO 360 Networking: Boosting AVID Workflows with Optimized Networks

Tailored profiles streamline network optimization for AVID workflows

By collaborating with AVID, ATTO Ethernet cards and 360 Networking are crafted to deliver the exceptional performance and steadfast reliability essential for AVID's users.” — Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announces the new ATTO 360 Networking ™ Software, an all-purpose application for Ethernet network optimization and troubleshooting, includes custom profiles for AVID Nexisshared storage solutions.ATTO 360 Networking is a powerful tool designed to enhance the performance and management of ATTO Ethernet products and a cornerstone of the ATTO Performance Ethernet™ ecosystem. 360 Networking offers pre-configured profiles for popular operating systems, simplifying setup and optimizing performance with a single click. Additionally, ATTO 360's built-in analyzer helps troubleshoot Ethernet issues, minimizing downtime. By automating network configuration and optimization, this software empowers users to focus on their work without the complexities of network management.Designed in conjunction with AVID, ATTO 360 Networking includes custom macOSand Windowsprofiles for AVID Nexis shared storage solutions. By making adjustments to the client operating system and NIC, these profiles ensure Nexis users have the fastest and most reliable connection to AVID Nexis devices. These adjustments are essential for achieving the high performance and low latency that Nexis requires for demanding media and entertainment workflows."AVID's Nexis platform sets the standard in media storage where performance is non-negotiable," said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. "By collaborating with AVID, ATTO Ethernet cards and 360 Networking are crafted to deliver the exceptional performance and steadfast reliability essential for AVID's users."ATTO 360 Networking Software includes remote functionality that allows for the setup and management of ATTO Ethernet devices across a network from a single location. It features monitoring and analytics tools that keep track of the network and its components via detailed yet intuitive dashboards and highlighted menu options. ATTO Expert™ is a built-in advisor that identifies and suggests solutions for issues, even predicting and helping to avoid potential problems before they occur.ATTO 360 Networking unlocks the true potential of ATTO XstreamCOREintelligent bridges, ATTO FastFrame ™ Ethernet NICs, and ATTO Thunderlink Thunderbolt adapters for professionals who need uncompromised storage network performance.More information on ATTO 360 Networking is available at https://www.atto.com/products/software/atto-360-software/

