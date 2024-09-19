West Virginia Department of Health Recognizes Dozens of Organizations with Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Award

The West Virginia State Department of Health, Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) proudly announced today at the Glade Springs Resort the recipients of the 2024 Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Award. The awards were hosted by Active Southern West Virginia. This esteemed recognition celebrates 43 organizations committed to fostering environments that offer everyone the opportunity to live a healthier life.

Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young praised the recipients, stating, “The dedication and passion of these organizations are truly inspiring. Their commitment to improving the health and well-being of our communities reflects the very best of West Virginia. By supporting and acknowledging their work, we hope to encourage even more initiatives that promote healthy living across our state.”

The 2024 award recipients include a diverse range of organizations making significant strides in health promotion and community wellness:

Active Southern West Virginia

Arthurdale Heritage

Buckhannon River Paddlers

Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Center for Active WV

Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Inc.

Clendenin Elk River Walking Club

Columbia Forest Products

Community Markets Inc.

Elk River Trail Foundation

Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, Inc.

Free Meals Appalachia

Fun Fitness Foundation Inc.

Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley

Grayhound Youth Sports

Grrl Gang Runners and Friends

Healthy Berkeley County

Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries

HoH-Share

Keep Your Faith Corporation

KEYS 4 HealthyKids

Laughlin Memorial Chapel

Lewis County Family Resource Network

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center

Mountaineer Food Bank

Mountains of Hope Outreach

Niterra North America, Inc

Parents Auxiliary Inc.\ Ken Ellis Memorial Park

Plant the Seed Project

Potomac Valley Audubon

Rebuilding Together Charleston

Refresh Appalachia

Roane General Hospital- Prescription for Your Health

Southern Appalachian Labor School

Southern West Virginia Health System

Spotted Owl Healthcare Organization

The Amputee Center

Try This WV

We Bike WV

Wetzel County Family Resource Network

WV National Interscholastic Cycling League

WVU School of Dentistry's Certified Tobacco Treatment Training Program

In addition to the general awards, several organizations received special honors for their exceptional contributions:

Arthurdale Heritage was recognized with the 2024 Inspiring Innovator Award.

The Amputee Center received the 2024 Jessica G. Wright Health Equity Award.

Rebuilding Together Charleston was awarded the 2024 Community Care Award.

WV National Interscholastic Cycling League earned the 2024 Trailblazer Award.

“These organizations work tirelessly each day to create a healthier and more vibrant community for their members,” said Sheryn Carey, Director of the West Virginia HPCD. “We are thrilled to celebrate their remarkable efforts and the positive impact they have made across our state.”

The Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awardees will receive special signage and promotional materials to highlight their commitment to policies, programs, and practices that foster healthier lifestyles.

