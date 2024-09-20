Drug Development CRO Integral BioSystems to Participate in Contract Pharma Contracting & Outsourcing Exhibition 9.26.24

Integral BioSystems will have a booth at Contract Pharma’s Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference at the New Brunswick NJ Hyatt Hotel September 26, 2024

Whether your API is hydrophobic or hydrophilic, Integral BioSystems can help to minimize the time required to realize an effective drug product.” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral BioSystems LLC, Boston area CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor during Contract Pharma’s 23rd Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference at the New Brunswick NJ Hyatt Hotel September 26, 2024.With over 30 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.ABOUT INTEGRAL BIOSYSTEMSIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates.Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.The company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, with over 30 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees and how Integral BioSystems’ patented formulation development platforms OcuHeal™ and NanoM Wafer™ can help in the development process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.