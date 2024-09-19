U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Gus Bilirakis for Florida’s 12th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Gus Bilirakis to represent Florida’s Twelfth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Gus Bilirakis has a record of leading and relentlessly delivering for his constituents,” said Moore Hallmark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs. “He understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families throughout Florida's 12th Congressional District. Rep. Bilirakis’ commitment to free enterprise and focus on solutions critical to moving his district and our nation forward have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman Bilirakis in his re-election.”

"I appreciate the good work of the U.S. Chamber as it advocates for America's small business owners, who are the backbone of our economy and employ approximately half of all Americans," said Congressman Bilirakis. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Chamber's team to give these small business leaders a voice in the process as we work to create an environment that removes unnecessary regulatory burdens while enabling the growth and innovation that is needed to spur economic development."

##