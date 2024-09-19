Stacie Shifflett Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as a Guest on "Times Square Today"

Founder and CEO of Modern Consciousness®, Stacie Shifflett, Shares Her Journey of Resilience, Transformation, and Authentic Living on Television

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacie Shifflett, the dynamic Founder and CEO of Modern Consciousness®, was recently featured as a special guest on Times Square Today, which aired across ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates throughout the country.

As a guest, Shifflett shared her inspiring personal story of transformation, resilience, and her mission to help others chart their unique Treasure Map to Joy™.

Stacie Shifflett’s journey has been one of reinvention, self-discovery, and empowerment. Through Modern Consciousness®, she works with individuals seeking profound personal growth, guiding them to overcome challenges and tap into their true selves. During the interview, she opened up about the tapestry of experiences that shaped her – from overcoming moments of loss to discovering the strength found in vulnerability.

Reflecting on the interview, Times Square Today host Bob Guiney said, “The conversations we have on the show, like the one with Stacie, are truly inspirational. Her story is a reminder of the power of resilience and the beauty of authentic living. It’s guests like her that uplift and empower our audience by showing what’s possible when we dare to dream big and embrace personal growth.”

Stacie’s appearance on Times Square Today resonated with viewers, as she spoke passionately about her mission: helping others transform their lives by unlocking their inherent potential and living authentically. She emphasized the importance of personal evolution and how embracing one’s journey—no matter how non-linear—can lead to growth, fulfillment, and purpose.

“I believe that our greatest challenges often lead to our most significant growth,” Shifflett shared during her segment. “By exploring our inner landscapes, we can transform not only our own lives but also the world around us. It’s my purpose to guide others through this journey of self-discovery and transformation.”

The interview is part of a broader effort by Times Square Today to highlight thought leaders who are making an impact in their respective fields, offering viewers stories of hope, perseverance, and the pursuit of purpose.

For more information, visit: https://modernconsciousness.com

About Stacie Shifflett

Stacie Shifflett is an entrepreneur, writer, and the Founder and CEO of Modern Consciousness®. With a life and career marked by reinvention, introspection, and the pursuit of personal growth, she is dedicated to helping individuals on their own journeys of self-discovery. Stacie’s experiences span continents, careers, and countless roles, from entrepreneur to mentor, all grounded in her belief that our greatest challenges often lead to our most profound growth. Her mission is to guide others to unlock their potential, live authentically, and create meaningful change in their lives and the world around them. Through her work at Modern Consciousness®, she continues to inspire and empower others to embrace their unique paths toward transformation.

