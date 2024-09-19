TWC Awards $350,000 Grant to My Possibilities for Workforce Training

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) presented a $350,000 Texas Talent Connection (TTC) grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to My Possibilities, a non-profit organization serving adults with disabilities. The grant will support innovative education and workforce skills training programs leading to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention for workers in the North Central Texas area.

“The Texas Talent Connection grant will help individuals with disabilities secure job placement and higher wages,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This partnership will help bolster a skilled workforce.”

My Possibilities will use the TTC grant in partnership with Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas and other local partners to support the Employment Innovations School (EIS), which provides hands-on training to adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, so they can develop practical work skills. To promote successful integration into work environments, EIS also offers personalized assessments, career exploration, access to training, certifications, and hands-on learning experiences tailored to service industries.

TWC Workforce Development Deputy Division Director Michelle Kranes presented the ceremonial check on behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott at an event held at the My Possibilities headquarters in Plano.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds. The funds are allocated yearly to each state’s Office of the Governor to fund workforce training and job placement services. On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the TTC grant program. TWC is responsible for processes related to TTC grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

