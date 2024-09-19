DR. ALEXANDRA ELINSKY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Alexandra Elinsky honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alexandra Elinsky, Owner/Founder of Empower Human Potential, LLC, and Chief Imagination Officer of Make Believe Pageantry LLC, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Alexandra Elinsky will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Alexandra Elinsky as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over a decade of industry experience, Dr. Elinsky is a seasoned and trusted professional with extensive expertise in the business and corporate world. She is the founder of Empower Human Potential LLC, a corporate training and coaching organization focused on empowering employees and leaders at all levels. Dr. Elinsky excels in building meaningful relationships within corporate environments, offering tools, guidance, and fresh perspectives that motivate individuals to reach their full potential both as contributors and team members. She specializes in helping businesses adapt and thrive amid change by integrating positive psychology, cognitive theory, and a humanistic coaching approach tailored to her clients' needs. Additionally, Dr. Elinsky serves as the Chief Imagination Officer of Make Believe Pageantry LLC, an event planning business that fosters confidence and leadership skills in children and teenagers.Before embarking on her professional career path, Dr. Elinsky earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Ursuline College and a Ph.D. in Business Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.Dr. Elinsky also holds licenses and certifications in the field of cognitive-behavioral therapy. These include the Certified Advanced Cognitive-Behavioral Therapist (ACCBT) and the Certified Cognitive-Behavioral Therapist (CCBT), both obtained from the reputable New Skills Academy. She has been Certified as a Career, Employee Performance Coach, Empowerment Life Coach, Emotional Intelligence Coach, Goal Success Life Coach, Self-Healing Coach, Happiness Life Coach, People Pleaser Life Coach all received by the Transformation AcademyThroughout her illustrious career, Dr. Elinsky has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December for her selection as Top International Empowerment Coach of the Year and her most recent award as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025. Dr. Elinsky also received the Distinguished Alumni Award by The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, named Best Coaching Servies in the USA by Stellar Business, recipient of the Global Leadership Award and named Top 5 Most Inspiring Leaders by CIO Today. She has graced the covers of The Business Fame Magazine, CIO Today, and Passionate Magazine.In August 2024, Dr. Elinsky became a #1 Best Selling Author with the Sisterhood Extravaganza book collaboration project and book release of "Women Rising 2 Vol. 4" Her first book in the GIRL GRIT book trilogy GIRL GRIT: SAVAGE NOT AVERAGE is set for international release and publication on November 8th, 2024 with eminent publisher, Austin Macauley publishers. Her second book in the series, GIRL GAME: BALLS OUT, enters production this month. The third book in the series, she is writing now. Dr. Elinsky will also be a featured keynote speaker at the Global Women's Psychology Conference 2024 in Miami, FLLooking back, Dr. Elinsky attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to empower people to make a change.For more information on Dr. Alexandra Elinsky, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 