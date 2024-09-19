New Hampshire Job Fair - Oct. 5 in Manchester, NH

NH Job Fair

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA CONTACT: Paul@NHJobFair.comHundreds of job opportunities at the NH-Jobs.com Job Fair Oct. 5 at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester.The NH-Jobs.com Job Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The fair will take place throughout the main thoroughfares of the mall.The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career.The NH-Jobs.com Job Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees of all ages to fill hundreds of positions.“Our goal is to address the growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers,” said NH-Jobs.com co-owner Paul Mitchell. “Our past experience producing events like this one and others will help ensure that we create a positive experience for all.”Companies interested in exhibiting at the Job Fair can register at www.NHjobfair.com For questions, should Paul@NHJobFair.comThose who are seeking employment, but are unable to attend the job fair, are encouraged to visit www.NH-Jobs.com to learn about job opportunities throughout New Hampshire.The job fair is sponsored by the New Hampshire National Guard, WZID-FM & NH-Jobs.com###

