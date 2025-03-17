100s of Jobs Offfered at the Capital Job Fair March 22 in Albany, New York from 11am-4pm at Colonie Center

Capital Job Fair March 22 in Albany, New York from 11am-4pm at Colonie Center

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Job Fair: Hundreds of job opportunities at the Capital Job Fair in Albany, NYSaturday, March 22, 2025 at the Colonie Center MallThe Capital Job Fair will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the Colonie Center Mall in Albany from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission for job seekers. The fair will take place throughout the main thoroughfares of the mall.The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career.The Capital Job Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees of all ages to fill hundreds of positions.“Our goal is to address the growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers,” said Capital Job Fair organizer Paul Mitchell. “Our past experience producing events like this one and others will help ensure that we create a positive experience for all.”Companies interested in exhibiting at the Job Fair can register at www.CapitalJobFair.com For questions, email: Paul@capitoljobfair.comThose who are seeking employment, but are unable to attend the job fair, are encouraged to visit www.CapitalJobFair.com to learn about job opportunities throughout the greater Albany area.The job fair is sponsored by Townsquare Media.MEDIA CONTACT:Paul@capitoljobfair.com

