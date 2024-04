Hundreds of new job opportunities at Vermont's Largest Spring Job Fair on April 6

The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VermontJobs.com Spring Job Fair will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the University Mall in South Burlington from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career. The VermontJobs.com Job Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, nonprofit organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees to fill hundreds of positions.Attendees can speak directly with company representatives in the following job categories:Professional, tech, manufacturing, healthcare, education, finance, municipal, non-profits, construction, landscaping, retail, transportation, auto, clean energy, food & beverage, homecare and much more!“Our goal is to address the ever-growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers to connect,” said Vermontjobs.com co-owner Marianne Apfelbaum.For more information, visit www.vermontjobs.com/jobfair Companies interested in exhibiting at the Job Fair and/or posting their open positions on www.VermontJobs.com should email Marianne@Vermontjobs.com or call 802-872-9000.Those who are seeking employment, but are unable to attend the job fair, are encouraged to visit www.VermontJobs.com to learn about job opportunities throughout Vermont.VermontJobs.com is locally owned and operated in Williston, VT.