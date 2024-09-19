CrafterCMS Announces Call for Proposals for its Upcoming Annual User Conference

CrafterCMS Live! User Conference

Now accepting speaker proposals for the CrafterCMS Live! User Conference to be held online on March 19th, 2025.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading headless CMS for enterprises, today announced a Call for Proposals for its annual user conference, CrafterCMS Live! 2025, taking place on March 19th, 2025.

We invite all CrafterCMS enterprise customers, certified solution partners, and open source community members to submit their presentation proposals and actively participate at this premier online event.

CrafterCMS Live! 2025 will feature insightful sessions and presentations that highlight real-world use cases, innovative developments, and expert insights on building large-scale, high-performance and ultra-secure digital experiences. We are seeking proposals for presentations on the following topics:

- Customer success stories

- Unique use cases and applications

- Solution and implementation experiences

- Plugin and extension development

- Integrating CrafterCMS with other technologies

- Best practices for optimizing CrafterCMS

This is an opportunity to showcase your expertise and contribute to the CrafterCMS community. Whether you’re a long-time CrafterCMS user or a new developer with an interesting solution, we encourage you to share your knowledge and experience.

How to Submit A Proposal:

To submit a proposal, please complete this form with your presentation details.

Important Dates:

Submission Deadline: Friday, January 12th, 2025

Event Date: March 19th, 2025

Don’t miss this opportunity to present at CrafterCMS Live! 2025 and connect with a community of innovators shaping the future of digital experience creation.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more at craftercms.com.

