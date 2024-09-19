Budget-Friendly Emergency Preparedness: Simple Steps to Stay Safe

In a world full of uncertainties, being prepared for emergencies is crucial. However, many people think getting ready for potential emergencies requires a lot of money. Still, there are plenty of free and low-cost ways to ensure you and your family can be resilient after disasters. Here are some practical tips to help you prepare without breaking the bank.



Start with What You Have:

Begin by gathering items you already have at home. Flashlights, extra batteries, non-perishable food, and bottled water are often overlooked but essential. Create a designated emergency supply box or bag to keep these items organized and easily accessible.

If you are getting rid of old clothes that are still in decent shape, and fit fairly well, consider putting them in a go bag instead of donating them. Or organize a community clothing exchange. Have friends, neighbors or coworkers come together and exchange old clothes with each other. This is a good way to get larger sizes—especially if you have kids. Then use those clothes in your go bag and emergency kit.

You can even make this an annual event. Have everyone bring their go bags, inventory the contents and exchange the clothes.

Create an Emergency Plan:

Having a plan is one of the most important steps in emergency preparedness. Discuss with your family where you will go if you need to evacuate and how you will communicate if separated.

Preparedness begins by thinking about what each person in your home might need and understanding the risks you might encounter. The goal is to make sure everyone in your household is ready. When everyone is prepared for unexpected situations, it can save lives and make it easier to get back to your usual routine. Unit 2 of the free Be 2 Weeks Ready toolkit walks you through how to do this.

Sign Up for Alerts:

Stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts in your area. Visit ORAlert.gov to sign up to receive local emergency alerts or update your contact information. Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your mobile phone. Understand Oregon's evacuation levels and know the evacuation routes in your area. Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and TripCheck.com.

Build Your Kit Over Time:

You don’t need to buy everything at once. Start with the basics and add to your emergency kit gradually. Each time you go grocery shopping, pick up one extra item that you use regularly, especially if it’s on sale. This way, you can build your kit without a significant upfront cost.

Use Community Resources:

Check with local organizations and community groups for free resources. Food banks can help you stock up on non-perishable food items, and some fire departments offer free smoke detectors or carbon monoxide alarms.

Also, pool your resources. Create a community kit in a centralized area that is easily accessible for you and your neighbors. Work with your neighbors to build a community emergency preparedness pantry similar to a community food pantry.

Shop Smart:

Look for deals at garage sales, thrift stores, and online marketplaces. You can find useful items like camping gear, tools, and cookware at a fraction of the retail price. Also, keep an eye out for seasonal sales on emergency supplies.

DIY Projects:

Get creative with do-it-yourself projects. For example, you can make a stove from a tin can or create emergency heaters from household items. There are plenty of online tutorials to guide you through these cost-effective solutions.

Learn Basic Skills:

Take free or low-cost classes to learn essential skills like CPR, first aid, and basic survival techniques. Many community centers and local organizations offer these courses at no charge or for a small fee. Unit 7 of the free Be 2 Weeks Ready tool kit provides information on these classes.

Store Important Documents Safely:

Keep copies of important documents like passports, birth certificates, and insurance policies in a waterproof container. You can also store digital copies on a secure cloud service for easy access during an emergency.

Stay Informed:

Regularly check reliable sources for updates on potential hazards in your area. Websites like Ready.gov provide valuable information and steps to prepare for specific types of disasters, from earthquakes to hurricanes.

By taking these simple and affordable steps, you can ensure that you and your loved ones are better prepared for any emergency. Remember, preparedness doesn’t have to be expensive; it’s about being resourceful and proactive.