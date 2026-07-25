Emergency Conflagration Act invoked for Crosswhite West Fire in Crook and Jefferson counties

On Friday evening, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the Crosswhite West Fire to protect the community of Marks Creek in Crook County. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has assigned its Red Incident Management Team and structural task forces. The team will work in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 3.

Levels 1, 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect for the Crosswhite West Fire. County sheriff’s offices issue evacuation orders. The most current evacuation information is available at:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area through Saturday because of critical fire weather conditions of strong winds and warm temperatures, which will likely contribute to extreme fire behavior.

“The forecast remains extremely concerning as we head into the weekend. East of the Cascades is expecting temperatures in the 90s, with gusty winds,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “It is imperative that Oregonians and visitors be aware of the extreme fire danger, know the evacuations levels, and to follow any order issued by law enforcement.”

Overnight Thursday, the Crosswhite Fire merged with the Box Springs Fire. The Crosswhite fire in Crook, Jefferson, and Wheeler counties has been divided into two zones, the Crosswhite West and Crosswhite East, with the Wheeler County line serving as the dividing point.

Updates for the Wheeler County portion of the fire will continue to be posted on the Rowe Creek Complex Fire Information page, while updates for the Crook County and Jefferson County portion will be available on the Brewer Fire Information page.

This is the seventh time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026. It is also the seventh time the act has been invoked this month.