Governor Kotek Visits Sisters and Akawa Butte Fire Response

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek joined Oregon State Forester Kacey KC, Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon, and incident command and operational staff at the Akawa Butte Fire Camp at Sisters Rodeo Grounds to receive a situation update on the Akawa Butte Fire, which is now the highest priority fire in the nation.

"Across Oregon, firefighters and support crews are working nonstop to protect communities from wildfires," Governor Kotek said. "I am deeply grateful for their courage and service. We must all stand together to support their efforts, and I am working to make sure resources are in place for successful fire suppression efforts.”

The Akawa Butte Fire now stands at over 27,000 acres with containment at 5%. Fire behavior has been extreme, at times producing 150-200 foot flame lengths and a pyrocumulus cloud. Over 1,100 firefighters have been assigned to the Akawa Butte Fire. Roughly 3,500 residences are currently under threat, and nearly 6,000 people are under some level of evacuation status.

“The strength of Oregon’s complete and coordinated system is on full display in central Oregon right now,” Oregon State Forester Kacey KC said. “Although we’d predicted an above average fire season, conditions on the ground are proving more extreme than anticipated. We couldn’t have made the progress we’re seeing on the Akawa Fire and elsewhere without the combined efforts of federal, state, local and tribal agencies; landowners; Rangeland Fire Protection Associations; and Oregon’s robust contractor community. I couldn’t be more proud of the commitment I’ve seen from ODF employees across the state, both to the mission and the communities we serve. Even though they’ve been going non-stop for about two weeks now, no one has any intention of slowing down until the job’s done.”

"The conditions over the last two weeks have been extremely challenging. Our resolve has been tested with exceptionally dry conditions coupled with several rounds of lightning," State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. "With firefighters from every corner of the state mobilized to support their neighbors, we are doing everything we can to protect communities and critical infrastructure threatened by wildfire. I cannot thank the Oregon fire service and our wildland partners enough for their resilience, dedication, and hard work."

During her time in Sisters, the Governor viewed the fire from the Henkle Butte Fire Lookout where the fire was first identified. She also met with volunteers and guests at the Red Cross evacuation shelter currently located at Sisters High School. Following her time at the evacuation shelter, the Governor met with local officials and state legislators at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Station to hear about their experiences and discuss fire resource needs.

“We’ve seen fire in this zone year after year. The Grandview fire, the Flat fire and now the Akawa Butte fire illustrate the importance of prevention year-round,” Senator Anthony Broadman (D-Deschutes) said. “The Governor and the Legislature passed house bill 3940 which is the first durable prevention funding in our state history. We need to build on that success to ensure that central Oregon and our firefighters are safe as our fire seasons become more dynamic and dangerous.”

“My deepest gratitude goes to our firefighters, incident management teams, law enforcement officers, public works crews, and every first responder who has traveled to our state and is working tirelessly to protect our community,” Representative Emerson Levy (D-Central Oregon) said. “Deschutes County has done an incredible job updating our community. During moments like these, central Oregon shows the best of who we are.”

Governor Kotek continued: “As Oregonians, it’s up to all of us to support the firefighting crews by staying alert, knowing the fire danger near you, following local fire restrictions, and doing everything we can to prevent new fires from starting.”

Go to Wildfire.Oregon.gov for fire updates and sign up for emergency notifications on oralert.gov.

For photos from the day, see here.