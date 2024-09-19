NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to hold monthly news conference

Submit Release
NEWS ADVISORY

Sept. 18, 2024 

Contact:

Robert Carroll 

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to hold monthly news conference

What: 

Gov. Cox will participate in his monthly news conference with reporters.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

When:  

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

Where: 

PBS Utah Studios

###

Note: The conference will be streamed live online at pbsutah.org/governor. It will also be streamed live on PBS Utah’s Facebook page: facebook.com/pbsutah

Remote slots are available. Please email or call Kelton Wells, kwells@pbsutah.org/ 435-630-1565 with your choice. Available slots are first-come, first-serve. You can also submit a question over email for the host to ask on your behalf if time allows for it.

