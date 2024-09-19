MDC buying tree seed for select species around St. Joseph

Body

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species. The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

People can bring their seed to MDC’s Northwest Regional Office on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Seed may also be brought to the office on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 12 – 4:30 p.m.

The nursery is currently accepting seed below (prices are by the pound):

Black Cherry: $6.00 Fruit must be ripe (black in color)

Butternut: $3.00

Chinkapin Oak: $2.50

Swamp White Oak: $1.50

Gray Dogwood: $5.00

Roughleaf Dogwood: $4.75

Hazelnut: $4.75 Must be ripe. Husk should be brown, and seed should be loose in husk.

Mixed Hickory: $0.75

Northern Red Oak: $0.95

Black Oak: $0.85

Pin Oak: $1.25

Bur Oak: $1.10

Ohio Buckeye: $0.95 Hulls must be removed from seeds. The tan colored “eye” will be smaller than the size of the seed itself, as opposed to the Horse Chestnut which has a noticeably larger “eye” that almost covers the side of the seed.

Hackberry: $12.75 North Missouri seed source only

Persimmon: $0.75 Fruit must be ripe and soft. No partially green fruit.

Redbud: $4.00 Pods must be brown in color and have an average of three good seeds per pod. Good seeds are light brown, not black, ripe, and filled out.

Paw Paw: $1.50 Fruit must be ripe and soft.

Kentucky Coffee: $8.00 No pods. Seeds must be clean.

Wild Plum: $1.95 Fruit must be ripe and red, yellow, or orange in color. No green or partially green fruit.



MDC reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. Call the Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100 to confirm seed needs before collecting. MDC also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

A special use permit will be required to collect seeds on conservation areas. More information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/permits/special-use-permits.

The Northwest Regional Office is located at 701 James McCarthy Drive on the Missouri Western State College campus. To inquire about free collection bags, name tags or general information regarding the seed buy, call 816-271-3100.