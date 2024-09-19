Seeking Public Feedback on Rule Chapter 128: Truants & Dropouts Guidelines

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is beginning conversations with the public relating to Rule Chapter 128: Truants and Dropouts Guidelines. Due to evolving understanding of the nature of student attendance, the lessons learned from COVID, and feedback from the Truancy, Dropout, Alternative Education Committee, we have elected to revisit this rule to ensure it aligns with what we believe is best practice and how our educators, students, and families interact.

The Maine Department of Education intends to take the following steps with respect to review of these rules:

Consult with experts in the field Propose revisions to necessary sections of Chapter 128 Invite public feedback on the revisions File updated rule Provide guidance to the field on any changes

The Maine Department of Education will hold several regional meetings focused on ideas and goals relating to certification regulations in a general sense. These meetings will be held in-person and will have Zoom links available for folks who are unable to attend in person. Stakeholders are invited to attend and provide input. These conversations will be facilitated by Maine DOE rulemaking liaison Laura Cyr. Other Maine DOE members may join the conversations as their schedules allow. These conversations will be guided by the following discussion prompts:

How does your school administrative unit apply Ch 128? What is currently working/not working in CH 128? How accurately does Ch 128 capture your vulnerable student populations?

Dates and locations for these conversations are as follows:

October 1, 2024, 3:00-5:00 pm; Carleton Project School, 56 Military Street, Houlton; Zoom link

October 8, 2024, 3:00-5:00 pm; DOL – The Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland; Zoom link

October 29, 2024, 3:00-5:00 pm; Cross Office Building, 111 Sewall Street, Augusta, Room 500; Zoom link

Taking into consideration the insights gained from these discussions, the Maine Department of Education will propose updates to Rule Chapter 128 and begin the Maine Administrative Procedures Act (A.P.A.) routine technical rule process pursuant to Title 5 MRS §8052 (public notice of filing, public hearing, open public comment period). Once the proposed rule has been filed, the public will be notified of the scheduled public hearing and comment period. This will be an opportunity to provide written and oral comments regarding the proposed rules. The Maine Department of Education will review all comments and respond accordingly. Updates to the rules will then be submitted for review as to form and legality before final adoption.

DOE Webpage for rule information

For more information about the conceptual conversations for Rule Chapter 128, contact Laura Cyr at laura.cyr@maine.gov.