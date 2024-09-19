invenioLSI Appoints Mark Wyllie to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director

Mark Wyllie Sep 2024

REEADING, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, a leading global provider of consulting services and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wyllie to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Having held senior roles at both startups and global enterprises such as Capgemini and IBM, Mark Wyllie brings extensive experience in leading and advising high-growth IT and consultancy firms. Throughout his distinguished career, he has successfully led large-scale transformation programs, delivering substantial cost savings and reinvesting them to keep growth at an upward trajectory.In-blog Image Nicole Smith

Mark’s dynamic approach to leadership is evident in the solid, transparent, and team-driven relationships he builds with everyone he works with. His impressive track record spans both the public and private sectors, where he has earned a reputation for combining strategic vision with hands-on execution.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to the invenioLSI team,” said Nader Tirandazi, CEO of invenioLSI. “His vast experience, insights, and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the IT and consulting space. We look forward to his contributions as a key member of our leadership team.”

Mark’s appointment is a positive development for invenioLSI as we keep pushing forward with our promise to deliver world-class consulting services and IT solutions across the globe.

