East View Launches Three Open Access Newspaper Archives as Part of New Area Studies Initiative Program

East View announces the release of three Open Access newspaper archives through its new Global Press Archive Area Studies Initiative program.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- East View Information Services is pleased to announce the release of three Open Access newspaper archives through its new Global Press Archive Area Studies Initiative program. Die Transvaler Digital Archive (Johannesburg, South Africa | in Afrikaans | 1938–1985)The ideological mouthpiece of the Transvaal branch of South Africa’s National Party; it was an influential newspaper among apartheid regime proponents. Noticias Graficas Digital Archive (Buenos Aires, Argentina | in Spanish | 1943–1950)A popular evening newspaper in Buenos Aires, notable for its illustrated center pages; it was shut down during the dictatorship of Pedro Eugenio Aramburu. Choya Shinbun Digital Archive (Tokyo, Japan | in Japanese | 1875–1889_An influential newspaper during the Meiji period; it was best known for supporting the socialist Freedom and People’s Rights movement. Presented on the Global Press Archive platform, these Open Access archives will facilitate scholarship on topics related the history of South Africa leading up to the apartheid regime, the history of Juan Perón’s first presidency in Argentina, and the history of early democracy movements in Japan.These three archives are part of the Area Studies Initiative 2024 Offer, alongside five additional titles from around the world. The Area Studies Initiative is the Global Press Archive’s newest collaborative engagement with academic libraries to support the production of a diverse range of newspaper archives that align with the collection goals and strategies of librarians from the five major area studies disciplines. Work is already underway on the Area Studies Initiative 2025 Offer with title information available at https://www.eastview.com/resources/gpa/area-studies-initiative/ A special thank you to the 24 academic libraries that supported the production and release of these Open Access collections and the new Area Studies Initiative. The Global Press Archive aims to create the most comprehensive and accessible collection of digital newspaper content from around the world; with their support, we have moved one step closer to that goal.﻿About Global Press ArchiveEast View Global Press Archive(GPA) is a groundbreaking program from East View Information Services to create the most comprehensive collection of digital news sources from around the world. GPA is the result of a landmark initiative of Stanford Libraries and the Hoover Institution Library & Archives to digitally preserve and make more accessible thousands of original print newspaper publications collected by the Hoover Institution and now housed by Stanford Libraries. Over time, GPA will present thousands of global newspapers as searchable online archives, covering a diverse range of languages and countries.

