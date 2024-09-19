DESIGN DUEL EKRUZER EKRUZERAWWARDS TDS Caught Lacking ESSILOR Caught Lacking Sunglasses Hut Entry

In the dynamic realm of design, branding, and product marketing, a thrilling international showdown is unfolding on the prestigious platform, Awwwards.com.

The stakes aren't high, the feud is petty, but I'm having a great time.” — Victor Tavitian - TDS Australia

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Website Wars: USA & Italy vs Australia & Vietnam - A Global Design Duel on Awwwards.com

In the dynamic realm of design, branding, and product marketing, a thrilling international showdown is unfolding on the prestigious platform, Awwwards.com. Dubbed "The Website Wars," this high-stakes competition pits two rival design studios against each other, each representing renowned brands from opposite corners of the globe.

On one side, representing Italy, is the EssilorLuxottica Creative Hub, showcasing their collaboration with the iconic Sunglasses Hut from the USA. On the opposing front, Tokyo Design Studio, with its strategic bases in Vietnam and Australia, champions the innovative augmented reality E-scooter startup, EKRUZER, hailing from Melbourne.

The rivalry ignited on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, as both competitors fiercely vied for top honors in the website category. The drama began when EssilorLuxottica Creative Hub launched a strategic strike with a low review on the EKRUZER website. In a swift counterattack, TDS Australia responded with a slightly higher score against the Sunglasses Hut site. What ensued was a digital duel, with friends, family, and business associates rallying to vote both competitors up and down.

Each studio has showcased its unique strengths in this competition. TDS Australia has been celebrated for its high marks in the Design category, capturing the cyberpunk essence of EKRUZER with bold visuals of EKRUZER squad girls wielding toy guns. However, some critiques have emerged regarding the site's limited complexity.

Conversely, EssilorLuxottica Creative Hub has impressed with its intricate coding and assembly skills, delivering a sophisticated and comprehensive Sunglasses Hut site. Yet, the site has faced challenges in usability and navigability, receiving lower scores in these critical areas.

As the competition heats up, the ultimate question remains: which website deserves to be crowned the best? We invite you to participate in this global design duel and cast your vote.

Cast your vote and explore the contenders:

VOTE SUNGLASSES HUT

VOTE EKRUZER

Join in the excitement and let your voice be heard in determining the winner of this epic Website War.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.