ITALIAN MULTINATIONAL VIMI FASTENERS ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN USA

REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reggio Emilia Vimi Fasteners a big italian company, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan, announces plans for growth in Usa anche Europe.In its almost 60 years of life, Vimi Fasteners, in collaboration with research centers and universities, has gained wide know-how in the field of fastening systems, both for the design and materials used, and for production processes. Our technical skills allow us to provide our customers with high-level support in choosing the best solution to the most challenging technical specifications.Over the last few years, Vimi Fasteners has invested significant resources in new equipment and R&D projects, collaborating with leading research centers to develop new high-performance products.Vimi, announces CEO Marco Sargenti: 'We follow closely the developments of AI and its applications in business and manufacturing. A few months ago we started a collaboration with external companies specialized in implementing AI in manufacturing processes in order to optimize shop floor scheduling and the best use of production assets.' An international culture since the company was founded in 1967 and today 70% of its turnover is achieved in foreign markets, where the primary competitive factor is highly engineered fasteners used in the most demanding applications.The highly engineered fasteners that Vimi produces, along with co-design and customization skills, are its undisputed calling card. With its partners, it has always taken on new challenges for the development of high-performance products, and its organizational and quality standards guarantee internally and externally continuous growth and improvementIt is with this profile that the Vimi Fasteners Group, operating in the high-precision mechanics sector and a leading manufacturer of fasteners for the automotive, supercar, industrial, marine, oil & gas, energy and infrastructure sectors, continues its commercial penetration into international markets, particularly in the U.S. and some European areas. The focus also remains on the domestic market, a key factor in development.At its headquarters in Novellara (Re), the company continues its mission of research and development of new products and new production processes capable of responding to the most advanced market demands.Currently Vimi's products reach every corner of the planet, Europe, with 50 percent of turnover and with the industrial alliances acquired, remains the strategic region where the company places and field tests the performance of its entire product range. North America currently contributes about 10 percent to turnover, a figure that is gradually growing thanks to relationships developed with new customers and new applications in emerging industrial sectors where Vimi Fasteners can bring its contribution of innovation.'We want to strengthen and extend our business activities by increasing commercial coverage both in geographical areas where we are already present and in new markets where, sales of our products, have good growth opportunities. Geographical diversification of target markets, besides being an opportunity for growth, is also an element that strengthens the resilience of the business of the entire Vimi Group,' said Marco Sargenti, CEO of Vimi Group.Looking East, Vimi's top-of-the-line products have a general appreciation in India and China, where they recognize the company's effort to research and adapt products in the context of energy transition that characterizes the current market phase . However, the presence of strong local competition has limited expansion in Asia for now.As early as the late 1970s, sales accrued abroad accounted for an important share in the company's economy, and this early vocation has never been renounced by the company. Through the cooperation of two historical agents, Vimi started its first supplies in France and Germany. From there, expansion to the rest of Europe and Great Britain was an almost natural process. Next came new commercial outlets overseas and in the Far East.'Timeliness of response, product quality, attentive customer service, wide range of products. These are some of the weapons that we are further strengthening to meet the challenges that our industrial partners and potential such propose to us. Each geographic area has its own peculiarities, its own cultural and business management characteristics: we are striving to get to know them thoroughly and reap the benefits of our collaborations customer by customer,' concludes Emanuele Minciarelli, commercial director of Vimi Group.Established in 1967 Vimi Fasteners operates in the field of high-precision mechanical components and is a leader in the design and production of highly engineered fasteners for the automotive, industrial, oil & gas and aerospace sectors.

