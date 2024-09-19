Onward Consultants Rebrands as bloomforce; Introduces Inaugural 2024 EHR Salary Insights Report

Among Breakthrough Insights: Nearly 80% of EHR professionals exploring new jobs

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward Consultants, a leading healthcare IT consulting and staffing firm, today announced the company would be rebranded as bloomforce, effective Monday, September 16th.This transformation reflects bloomforce’s commitment to delivering innovative workforce solutions to the healthcare IT industry. The new brand reinforces a continued focus on helping healthcare organizations build sustainable, high-performing IT teams that support the delivery of high-quality care and drive innovation.In conjunction with the rebrand, bloomforce has released its inaugural 2024 EHR Salary Insights Report. The report provides key findings from a nationwide survey of healthcare IT professionals, offering insights into salary trends, job satisfaction, work-life balance, and career growth.Bloomforce will use these findings to enhance its work with leading healthcare organizations across the U.S., helping them optimize their IT workforce through specialized staffing and recruiting services. The insights will inform more tailored workforce solutions as part of ongoing client engagements.Key findings from the 2024 EHR Salary Insights Report include:- Talent Retention Concerns: 77% of participants are either actively seeking new jobs or plan to do so in the next year, citing a lack of upward mobility and dissatisfaction with compensation as the primary reasons.- Impact of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A): Over a third of participants worked at organizations involved in M&A activities in 2023. Of those, 80% are either looking or plan to look for a new job.- Remote Work Dominance: Nearly 70% of participants are fully remote, and 62% of those would seek another remote position if required to return to the office, highlighting the ongoing demand for workplace flexibility.- Satisfaction and Career Growth Challenges: While 72% of employees are satisfied with their work-life balance, only 42% report satisfaction with their compensation, and 56% feel limited in their career growth opportunities.Reflecting on the report’s findings, Zach Alpern, Managing Director at bloomforce, stated: “The data aligns with what we’ve been observing in the industry—many experienced professionals feel limited in their current roles. Employers should consider creating more advanced positions to provide career growth opportunities. We’re excited to launch this report as part of our ongoing mission to help healthcare organizations tackle IT workforce challenges effectively."The salary survey was conducted online between November and December 2023, with 284 EHR professionals participating. Respondents included application analysts, team leads, project managers, and people managers, all employed in healthcare organizations. The survey explored various aspects of the EHR industry, including salaries, job satisfaction, remote work preferences, and organizational dynamics.The bloomforce EHR Salary Insights Report will be published annually, with the 2025 edition scheduled for release this upcoming January. EHR professionals in full-time roles are invited to participate in the next survey to ensure future reports continue to capture relevant and comprehensive insights for the industry.For more information or to download the report, please visit https://www.bloomforce.com/ ###About bloomforce: Bloomforce is a leading healthcare IT staffing firm focused on connecting healthcare organizations with top-tier talent to address their evolving technology needs. Using a people-first, data-driven approach, bloomforce offers personalized, flexible workforce solutions, specializing in staff augmentation, direct hire, and contract-to-hire services across various roles.

