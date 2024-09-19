Submit Release
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder In Talbot County Shooting, Maryland State Police Investigating

Maryland State Police News Release

(TRAPPE, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a shooting at a gas station in Talbot County on Tuesday morning that left a man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Antonio Lamont Bolden, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and numerous misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment and firearms offenses. He is awaiting a court appearance at the Talbot County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, on September 17, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Ocean Gateway in Trappe, Maryland. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Troopers found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Aigner Smith, of Salisbury, Maryland, with gunshot wounds to his arm and face. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 6, transported Smith to Shock Trauma with assistance from the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. He remains hospitalized.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Bolden and Smith, who are coworkers, arrived at the gas station in a van before the shooting. After Bolden fled the scene in the van, an alert was issued for police to be on the lookout. At about 9:30 a.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department and deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office located the van and observed Bolden attempting to carjack another vehicle in Cambridge, Maryland.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bolden with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department. Charges are pending in Dorchester County. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region is leading the investigation. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

